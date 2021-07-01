Artist

Judi Jackson

Top trackSet on You

About Judi Jackson

Judi Jackson’s jazz career began when, after meeting jazz musician Wynton Marsalis backstage at a show as a teenager, he delivered a box of Billie Holiday and Nina Simone records to her home in Virginia. Her soon developed her own fusion of smooth neo-soul and traditional jazz, opening shows for Mavis Staples and honouring her favourite jazz heroines with Live in London (2018), an album recorded in a single take before a live audience. Now splitting her time between the UK and New York, Jackson’s versatile voice has taken centre stage at Southbank Centre and Le Duc des Lombards.

