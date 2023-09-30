When it comes to the question of the first techno song, two tracks tend to come up: ‘No UFO’s’ by Model 500 and ‘Alleys Of Your Mind’ by Cybotron. Either way, Detroit DJ and producer Juan Atkins had something to do with it – as one half of Cybotron, and later under the alias Model 500. Though he is a veteran in the industry, Atkins has remained one of techno’s most exciting acts, continuing to sell out shows internationally and collaborate with Detroit’s newer generations of artists, such as Big Sean.