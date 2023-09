Born to a Japanese mother and African-American father, R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Wrice grew up listening to vocalists such as Mariah Carey and Brandy. Wrice makes their influence known on her own projects, from 2021’s Overgrown to her features on songs by Jordan Ward, Free Nationals, Kaytranada and Westside Gunn. Known for her honeyed vocals, the Los Angeles-based singer’s innate coolness radiates through her live performances.