Mixmag described Joy Orbison’s debut single, ‘Hyph Mngo’, as “an era-defining post-dubstep classic”. Even though Orbison released that track in 2009, he only put out his debut full-length – a mixtape, not an album – in 2021. He built a reputation on fusing techno with UK dubstep and garage, but ‘still slipping vol. 1’ pulls from an even wider range of source materials. He says the mixtape’s central theme is collaboration, and he included the likes of Herron, James Massiah, Bathe and Léa Sen into his patchwork take on 2-step, electro and deep house.

