“This is a plea for a bit more patience with each other, and for me to be a bit more patient with myself,” Joshua Idehen says of his poetic solo debut track, ‘Don’t You Give Up On Me’. Accompanied by a choreographed music video, it seems there’s little that the spoken word poet, magazine editor and nu-jazz artist can’t do. Born in the UK to Nigerian parents before settling in Sweden, Idehan has lent his soulful verses to Mercury Prize-nominated albums by Sons of Kermet and The Comet Is Coming, and crafted genre-blurring soundscapes with producers Daedelus and LV.