Made up of three sisters from Oregon, Joseph are renowened for their signature sibling harmonies and stripped-back performance style. While their sophomore album, I’m Alone, No You’re Not (2016), arrived in a breeze of swoony folk, pop rock-minded follow-up Good Luck, Kid (2019) saw Joseph turn the volume – and soul – up. Raising their profile on tour with James Bay, the group has since hosted a cosy NPR Tiny Desk concert and performed on Later… with Jools Holland.