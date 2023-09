English singer-songwriter Jorja Smith fuses alt R&B, soul, UK funky house and Afrobeats. Her music explores police brutality, youthful heartbreak, love and loss; and she’s collaborated with Stormzy, Drake, Kali Uchis, Burna Boy and Nia Archives across her projects. Her debut album, Lost & Found (2018), earnt her a Critic’s Choice Award and Best Female Artist at the 2018 and 2019 Brits respectively.