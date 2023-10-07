Jordss’s career began as the go-to aux bearer at house parties around west London. Then, during a stint pulling pints in Brighton, she began practising DJing before her shifts and went from cleaning tables to spinning turntables, landing regular pub sets. Now, she has played Burberry Fashion Week parties and is a mainstay on the London club circuit. Out of a frustration with the gender imbalance across lineups, Jordss also founded Girls Can’t DJ – a digital network of female DJs that you can search by genre and city.