Jordan Rakei blends delicate jazz vocals with rhythmic hip-hop for a timeless soulful sound. The New Zealander benefitted from a near-constant immersion in music of all genres from an early age – Frank Zappa, Pink Floyd, jazz and soul. Rakei’s albums could exist in any era, with a stylistic freedom backed by his talent – he plays multiple instruments, has a seraphic voice and produces many of his own tracks.