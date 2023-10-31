Jonathan Toubin began DJing in reaction to the dance music he was hearing in New York in the mid ’00s. “I was trying to bring together interesting people looking for an alternative to the suburbanized pop radio, ’80s and electro that had been dominating the sound of New York nightlife,” he said of his sets, which mostly feature music from his collection of rock and soul 45s from the ’50s and ’60s. Best known for his dance events – most notably the New York Night Train Soul Clap – his parties have become internationally renowned for their dance-off segments, which are adjudicated by a fleet of high-profile, eccentric judges.