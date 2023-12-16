The Modern Lovers’ seminal self-titled album is often described as proto-punk, but there were already hints that frontman Jonathan Richman wasn’t going to remain in stripped-down rocker mode for long when he sang about grocery stores in suburban Massachusetts and Picasso’s irresistible stare. In Richman’s solo songs, he touches on wine tasting, girls who like being around horses more than they do people, and dancing in lesbian bars. Much like The Velvet Underground, whom he idolised, Richman is credited for birthing a whole new style of performance – the offbeat comedic drinking buddy.