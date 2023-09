A true dance music auteur, Jon Hopkins applies classical training to modern mediums to synthesise studio magic. After a friend played Jon’s music to Brian Eno back in 2004, the ambient guru invited him to jam. The meeting had an indelible effect on Hopkins, and his music began to grow into something transcendent. Symphonic explorations of the psyche and the universe is his MO today, with each album and performance taking on a grandiose yet somehow incredibly intimate quality.