Named after their frontman’s alter ego, the south London school friends formed their punk rock group in 1974. They took to the stage at London’s now iconic Roxy Club ahead of 1978’s career-defining Cycledelic, loaded with growling vocals and a bluesy slant on punk. A plague of hiatuses followed until the release of documentary Basically, Johnny Moped in 2013, which propelled the band back into the public eye and led to the album It’s a Real Cool Baby in 2017.