Best known as the mastermind behind Pink Flamingos and Hairspray, John Waters is one of modern cinema’s most transgressive voices. He is also a stand-up comedian, actor and impassioned LGBTQIA+ advocate, earning the title of ‘the pope of bad taste’ for his often controversial creative stance. A two-time Grammy nominee, Waters’ one-man comedy shows – including False Negative and A John Waters Christmas – have been performed at London’s Barbican Centre and New York’s Sony Hall.