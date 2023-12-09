Artist

John Talabot

Top trackJohn Talabot, Pional - Destiny feat. Pional

About John Talabot

With influences ranging from flamenco, northern soul to traditional African and Asian music, John Talabot was always going to offer something unique. The Catalan DJ/producer uses a broad brush when concocting his nuanced electronic oddities, yet he is anything but unspecific – applying a surgical hand to productions that often come off as alchemical. His songs and sets are full of colour, nostalgia and a perfect sprinkling of something deranged, to keep the all-nighters (and all-morningers) enticed. His 2012 debut, fIN, was met with a five-star review from The Guardian: “All of humanity seems to be here – and it’s busy celebrating being alive.”

Upcoming events

ID: John Talabot + oma totem + OrphidalSat, 9 Dec
DabadabaDonostia-San Sebastian