With influences ranging from flamenco, northern soul to traditional African and Asian music, John Talabot was always going to offer something unique. The Catalan DJ/producer uses a broad brush when concocting his nuanced electronic oddities, yet he is anything but unspecific – applying a surgical hand to productions that often come off as alchemical. His songs and sets are full of colour, nostalgia and a perfect sprinkling of something deranged, to keep the all-nighters (and all-morningers) enticed. His 2012 debut, fIN, was met with a five-star review from The Guardian: “All of humanity seems to be here – and it’s busy celebrating being alive.”