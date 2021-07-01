In many ways, The Velvet Underground’s John Cale epitomises the idea of the artist’s artist – someone who manages to win the respect of his peers with his singular vision, mastery of craft (he is classically trained in both piano and viola) and tireless experimentation. But collaboration is key to his practice, too. Cale’s work with Brian Eno and Terry Riley is legendary, and in 2022 he released Mercy – his first album of all new material in a decade – which featured collabs with Weyes Blood, Sylvan Esso, Tei Shi and Animal Collective.