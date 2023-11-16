Also known by his production alias HairyMuffinMan, Atlanta-born, London-raised rapper JoeJas has been writing rhymes since he was 11. The winner of the 2020 Vans’ Musicians Wanted competition (and the recipient of praise from judge Anderson .Paak for his “abstract ass bars”), his lyrics span memes and not fitting in, while his instrumentals borrow from punk, jazz and hip-hop. Since 2016, his grassroots event series, Fat Llama, has been showcasing the talent of fellow musical misfits across London.