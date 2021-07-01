A patchwork of sunny pop-rock, feel-good funk and vintage Motown and soul, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers’ music is chirpy, textured and unsurprisingly, colourful. Led by the flexible vocals and songwriting of their lively frontman, the band formed in Michigan in 2010 and have taken their genre voyage seriously ever since, most notably on 2015’s Terra Incognita. Live, they’re known to play with inflatables and hand out flowers to the crowd in between saxophone and bass solos, while decked out in various costumes.