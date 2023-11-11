“It’s not just improvisation in a careless way, it’s a vocabulary that I tap into,” says Glasgow-based musician and visual artist Joanne Robertson on her creative process. Peppering her echoey acoustic sound with avant-folk arrangements, unusual samples and misty vocals, the artist is a frequent collaborator of Dean Blunt, one half of Hype Williams. Once using a vacuum cleaner as a musical instrument, the tracks on her 2023 album, Blue Car, mimic diary entries, with their direction guided by her emotional state on the day she recorded them.