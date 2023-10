It has been decades since they made their debut, but Phoenix hardcore punk veterans JFA (Jodie Foster’s Army) are yet to run out of steam. With roots in Southern California skateboard culture, the four-piece are credited with being one of the first to introduce the world to skate punk. Despite an ever-shifting lineup, the band made a long-awaited return in 2023 with Last Ride – which refers to “‘one more’ at the end of a skate or a surf session” – and takes their sound back to its roots.