“I want to see how far I can take certain sounds, and how I can encapsulate weirder messages, in a pop song,” says Jessica Winter. These sounds – which include glam punk rock and hyperpop – find themselves on the singer-songwriter and producer’s 2023 EP, Limerence, which DIY described as “vibrant, paradoxical, and all-in-all, exuberant and theatrical”. Based in east London and blessed with an endlessly flexible voice, Winter has performed at SXSW and on tour with Death Grips and Rebecca Black.