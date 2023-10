Born into a mariachi-making family in Colombia, Jessi Uribe is known for spearheading Colombian ranchera – a traditional Latin genre that borrows elements from Mexican music – with hits such as ‘Dulce Pecado’ and ‘Matemos las Ganas’. A singer, songwriter and reality TV show star (including an appearance on Latin American Idol in the late ’00s), Uribe’s gruff vocals, cowboy aesthetic and pride in his heritage have won him legions of fans across Latin America.