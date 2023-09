Brooklyn’s Jeru The Damaja has been writing rhymes since the age of 10. Known for his relentless flow and often-controversial lyrics, the rapper and producer landed on the early-’90s hip-hop scene with a Gang Starr collaboration and his now signature East Coast classic, ‘Come Clean’. With an undisputable place in hip-hop history, Jeru has also injected his old-school style into collaborations with Groove Armada, and Camo and Krooked, and had his music featured in Grand Theft Auto and Narcos.