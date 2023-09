Never able to identify with cock rock, Norwegian musician and novelist Jenny Hval coined the term “soft dick rock” on her 2015 album Apocalypse, girl – and it’s stuck ever since. That’s not to say the sonic investigation of menstrual blood on her vampire drama record Blood Bitch wasn’t memorable, but it’s hard to compete with such a subversive concept. Her 2022 album, Classic Objects, features some of her most straightforward songwriting yet.