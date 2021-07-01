After her start as the lead singer in English post-punk band Savages, French musician and vocalist Jehnny Beth launched her solo career with Nine Inch Nails-produced debut album To Love Is To Live in 2020. The project showed Beth’s grasp on rock and her ability to exist comfortably in contrasts; veering from tender piano ballads to hardcore metal, while keeping her feminist themes of sexual exploration and empowerment at the centre of each song. Her career is full of wide-ranging collaborations, including Joe Talbot, Gorillaz, Romy from The xx and FLOOD.