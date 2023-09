DJ and radio host Jazzie B has been a mainstay in British soul, house and dance since the late ’80s, originally releasing projects under the moniker Soul II Soul. An innovative musician, Jazzie B’s fusion of R&B, soul and hip-hop in the electronic scene scored him Grammy Awards and worldwide success with singles ‘Back to Life’ and ‘Keep On Movin’. He received an OBE from Queen Elizabeth II in 2008 for his decade-spanning services to music.