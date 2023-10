Throughout his career, Vancouver-born, London-based trumpeter Jay Phelps has worked with some of the biggest names in jazz and soul music, including Courtney Pine, Ray Brown and Wynton Marsalis. Also a composer and educator, at 15 Phelps became the youngest ever bandleader of Vancouver’s International Jazz Festival, while in the mid ’00s, his distinctly warm sound and technical ability led Amy Winehouse to personally invite him to join her touring band.