London DJ, producer and radio host Jay Carder brings global sounds to UK techno, blending bass and breakbeats with Japanese techno and Indian trip-hop to create her distinctive psychedelic sound. A regular on NTS and Rinse FM, and a member of dance collective 4 To The Floor, her club night House of Carder – named after her radio show of the same name – attracts house dancers, voguers and fans of her eclectic mixes.