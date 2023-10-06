Artist

Jauz

Jauz is a Los Angeles-based EDM producer whose motto "music has no boundaries" is bolstered by his eclectic range of styles. He’s just as likely to produce chill trap as he is future garage; occasionally dipping into the more aggressive side of dubstep. His remixes add a bass-heavy contemporary club edge to everything from ’80s electro to ’90s hip-hop, as well as post-millennial pop. While he’s created several unofficial remixes of major pop hits, he’s also released official remixes of tracks by Kiesza, Tiga, Knife Party, and others.

JAUZFri, 6 Oct
Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
JAUZSun, 8 Oct
SILO Brooklyn New York