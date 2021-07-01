It was upon hearing Darude’s seminal floorfiller ‘Sandstorm’ for the first time that jazz-trained musician Jason Ross pivoted towards dance music production. Now skilled in crafting high-voltage tracks that span trance, melodic bass, progressive house and dubstep, the Minneapolis-born, LA-based DJ has earnt co-signs from Armin Van Buuren and Avicii. Often streaming mixes live on Twitch, the DJ is able to rustle up pop-oriented radio anthems as effortlessly as he can fist pump-worthy Electric Daisy Carnival sets.