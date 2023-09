When Jarreau Vandal’s grandfather introduced him to the music production software Logic at the age of 16, the career trajectory of this Dutch producer and DJ was set. Inspired by the genres that played around his home, his live sets – which bridge together Afrobeats, ’90s hip-hop and re-imagined pop classics – are engineered to create energy on the dancefloor. A Boiler Room and COLORS regular, his debut album, Anthology (2018), featured vocals from JGrrey and Ashnikko.