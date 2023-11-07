Artist

Japanese Television

Top trackJapanese Television - Tick Tock

About Japanese Television

London-based four-piece Japanese Television have traversed the bounds of instrumental psych, surf and garage rock since forming in 2017. Preferring to record live to tape with no edits, the foursome’s reverb-drenched guitars, Japanese keytar and trippy melodies have helped to create intergalactic atmospheres on EP III (2020) and their debut album, Space Fruit Vineyard (2022). With a live quality already embedded into their ’70s-inflected sound, the band have supported Swedish rock experimentalists Goat on tour, and performed an intimate set under the arches of London’s St Pancras Old Church.

Posted by DICE

Upcoming events

Japanese TelevisionTue, 7 Nov
The Fulford ArmsYork
Japanese TelevisionWed, 8 Nov
MetrocolaLiverpool
Japanese TelevisionSun, 12 Nov
MOTH ClubLondon