London-based four-piece Japanese Television have traversed the bounds of instrumental psych, surf and garage rock since forming in 2017. Preferring to record live to tape with no edits, the foursome’s reverb-drenched guitars, Japanese keytar and trippy melodies have helped to create intergalactic atmospheres on EP III (2020) and their debut album, Space Fruit Vineyard (2022). With a live quality already embedded into their ’70s-inflected sound, the band have supported Swedish rock experimentalists Goat on tour, and performed an intimate set under the arches of London’s St Pancras Old Church.