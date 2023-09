Korean-American singer-songwriter Michelle Zauner’s band, Japanese Breakfast, make eclectic and confessional shoegaze, lo-fi indie and alt-pop. Their 2017 debut album, Psychopomp, reworked Zauner’s previous lo-fi releases and served as an intimate look at grief and dependency. Live, the combination of violin, saxophone and electric guitar brings a cinematic feel to the tracks from their 2021 Grammy-nominated album, Jubilee.