Since her start in ’90s Britpop band Kill Laura, Chesire-born singer and songwriter Jane Weaver has constantly reinvented her sound. From folktronica to psychedelia to “Day-Glo Pop”, her albums have featured collaborations with Susan Christie, P.J. Philipson and Emma Tricca. She started her record label, Bird Records, to promote female artists such as Cate Le Bon and Maxine Peake.