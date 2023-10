Jane Inc, the solo project of Toronto musician and vocalist Carlyn Bezic, blends alt pop with elements of disco, funk rock and electronic music to create her distinct sound. While her debut album, Number One (2021), explored anti-capitalism and reckoning with online personas, her 2022 album, Faster Than I Can Take, saw the artist grappling with the perception of time and space, leaning into more synth and industrial sounds to reflect her musical persona as a “machine or an entity”.