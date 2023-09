A certified techno troubadour, Jan Blomqvist has journeyed through all manner of genres to get to where he is today. In the early ’90s, he dabbled in punk, indie and classic rock – often blending all three together in a madcap fusion of mediums. Upon discovering techno, he immediately sought higher ways of expressing what is a traditionally minimal artfrom. Now, his techno concertos transport the music from the dingy underground and on to the stage.