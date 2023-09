Jamz Supernova taught herself the basics of DJing in her south-east London living room, before her mixes started to become regular fixtures on Reprezent, BBC Radio 1Xtra and BBC Radio 6 Music in the early ’10s. Spanning bass, dancehall, funk, house and grime in her sets, she’s opened for Lion Babe and Little Simz. In 2018, she founded her own label, Future Bounce – named after her club night of the same name – to uplift “future, fresh and alternative” dance and alt-R&B artists.