Garage and house producer James Hype samples rap and R&B vocals, and retools them into electronic dance tracks. Hype spent years as a DJ in the north of England before his 2016 remix of Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’ went viral. BBC Radio 1 presenter Mistajam took notice, inviting Hype on to his show for an exclusive mix, and the following year he was signed to Warner. He is now an Ibiza mainstay, heading up a weekly show on Kiss FM in between sets at superclubs.