James Blake is a singer-songwriter, producer and DJ known for his non-traditional approach to electronic music. He reimagined post-dubstep with tender vocals and R&B influences in the late ’00s, and has fused elements of hip-hop, bass and soul on his collaborations with Beyoncé, Frank Ocean and Rosalía. While 2013’s Overgrown demonstrated his reflective songwriting style (and won the Mercury Prize), 2022’s ambient release Wind Down was created – with the help of AI – to support healthy sleep.