The frontman and songwriter for alt rock band EMF, Birmingham’s James Atkin is responsible for singing ’90s hit ‘Unbelievable’. The song went on to achieve the number one spot in both UK and US charts, and earnt Atkin an Ivor Novello nomination for songwriting. Since then, Atkin divides his time between releasing his own electro-rock projects, teaching music at Holy Family Catholic School, and playing alongside dance duo Bentley Rhythm Ace in their live shows.