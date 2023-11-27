Jai Paul is a British-Indian singer-songwriter and producer from London. Known for his falsetto vocals and futuristic style of electro-R&B, he has remained a mysterious figure in music since the late ’00s. Originally leaked in 2013, his demo album, Bait Ones, has been credited with reshaping modern pop music years before receiving an official release (after Paul’s extended hiatus) in 2019. After sharing more unreleased music in 2021, Paul made his first ever live performance at Coachella in 2023, followed by sold-out headline shows in London and New York.