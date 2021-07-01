Concealing his identity with a black balaclava, Jaguar Skills is a DJ with a comprehensive knowledge of hip-hop, DnB and dubstep. Since 2002, the producer has hashed together cut-n-paste style mixes for BBC Radio 1, Ministry Of Sound and Capital XTRA. He cemented his name as a hip-hop buff with 1976-2006: A Hip-Hop Odyssey (2006), a genre-defining mixtape combining 800 hip-hop hits. A tourmate of The Prodigy, his bass-heavy, immersive sets have become a fixture on the UK festival circuit and Ibiza club scene.