It’s not often that you come across a voice so commanding that it stops you in your tracks and demands your attention. JACOTÉNE, a 17 yr old from Melbourne, Australia, does exactly that. Possessing a tone infused with textures and shades of past vocal greats, JACOTÉNE delivers with a power well beyond her years. Since being crowned as Triple J’s Unearthed High Winner of 2022, she has taken the first steps towards her dream of becoming an internationally recognised artist. In the short time since her first demo was uploaded in August 2022, she has delivered a top 5 most played song across Triple J, a digital pressing that sold out in 8min, a national run on Laneway Festival 2023, confirmed for The Great Escape UK ‘23 and Neighborhood Weekender UK 2023, in addition to a string of live dates across Australia, US and the UK. Her battle to overcome leukemia taught her early on to take life as it comes and go where the inspiration leads. “Music provides me with a space that allows me to be myself and stay in sync with who I am. People (past and present) and my true emotions keep me inspired. I want my music to be global, to connect with people around the world. Most of all, I want to sing!” With influences ranging from Gnarls Barkley, Gorillaz, Amy Winehouse and Adele, JACOTÉNE is an artist poised to make her mark.