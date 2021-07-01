Jackie Mendoza grew up between her birthplace of California and Mexico, and her intimate electro-pop combines ukulele-based grooves with her experiences as a queer, first-generation Mexican American woman. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist tackles machismo and Christian norms while crafting dynamic soundscapes that pull from Latin pop, electronic music and indie pop. She creates a musical universe that exists beyond strict borders of genre and geography, giving her the space to traverse a wide emotional spectrum.