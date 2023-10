Jackie Kashian is a standup comic who’s been telling jokes on stage for over 35 years. The Wisconsin native has an instantly likeable Midwestern charm and sarcasm in her routine, while also flexing her socio-political muscles. Volleying between mundanity and profundity, Kashian is able to lead with pressing issues that make you think, while ending her points with hilarious punchlines. It’s a tried and true method of comedy, reminiscent of the likes of Bill Hicks and George Carlin.