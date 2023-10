“Weird, chugging and groovy” is how J. Worra describes her bass-loaded house. Born in Chicago and now based in LA, her live sets – which she’s played at Printworks and Coachella – swirl together elements of deep house, funk and euphoric techno. Named as DJ Mag’s breakthrough producer of 2019, J. Worra has remixed tracks by Zhu, SOFI TUKKER and SIDEPIECE, and has released music on Deadmau5’s label Mau5trap.