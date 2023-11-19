Dr. J. Milo Taylor is an artist, musician, producer and researcher, and Lecturer for the BA Sound Arts course at LCC. Milo’s teaching is informed by contemporary approaches to cybernetic theory and pedagogic / paragogic practices. This implies constant and productive movement between teaching, research and art making. His creative work is also multi-faceted – originally an electric anti-guitarist, he has produced short films, sound installations, radiophonic works (BBC, Resonance FM), electronic devices, theatre, puppetry performances, acoustic ecology works, multi-channel electro-acoustic music, contemporary dance collaborations and audio-visual performances. Research interests include listening and histories of the senses, media archaeology, open-source / FLOSS, audio-visual composition, sound archives, sonic anthropology, archaeoacoustics, inclusive and participatory practice, entanglement and material culture, acoustic ecology, modularity, electronic cultures and the sonic world at large. https://www.arts.ac.uk/.../london.../people/j.-milo-taylor https://www.instagram.com/sainswn.aka/