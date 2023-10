A DJ, producer and businesswoman, Izzy Bossy is the founder of Bossy LDN, a creative agency and event series that uplifts female and non-binary artists. Her own sets – which she’s played at Boiler Room parties and KOKO – favour any genre of Black origin, from hip-hop to dancehall, grime to R&B. Commanding airwaves as well as dancefloors, the Londoner has earnt a reputation for her diverse shows on Rinse FM, Foundation.fm and NTS.