“When I was coming out of the womb, there was probably reggaeton blasting out the window,” says Honduras-born, Montreal-based singer Isabella Lovestory of her early relationship with the genre. But if reggaeton was her earliest influence, it was far from her last. On her club-ready 2022 debut, Amor Hardcore, reggaeton is sprinkled with elements of dembow, metal and hyperpop, and presented through her exaggerated pop star persona.