Irène Drésel creates sensual bold techno, where languid and sporty BPMs merge with crystalline melodies, subverting any ideas you may have had about techno. Drésel landscapes her universe down to the smallest details, as evidenced on stage by the roses that gracefully overhang the steel of her machines. She composes alone, but is accompanied live by a percussionist who provides grounding beat patterns to her lofty machinations.